Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Gov. Kate Brown (D) on Tuesday extended Oregon's state of emergency due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant."We have learned throughout the pandemic to be prepared for the unexpected with this virus. The...

