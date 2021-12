Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 22:21 Hits: 3

The relationship between President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) didn't just hit the rocks on Sunday. It hit the kind of iceberg that sunk the Titanic.On Monday, even as White House officials moved to lower...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586657-bidens-relationship-with-joe-joe-manchin-hits-the-rocks