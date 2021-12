Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly said Monday that former President Trump will again run for office - advising him to do so in part based on his record of developing the COVID-19 vaccine during his administration....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/586694-bill-oreilly-says-trump-will-run-again