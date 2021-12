Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 21:50 Hits: 0

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) has launched a probe into potential tax abuses from college football programs that signed coaches to multi-million dollar contracts, The Washington Post reported. Pascrell announced the inquiry by...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/586494-democrat-probes-college-football-coaching-contracts-for-potential-tax-abuse