'Let him vote no in front of the whole world': Sanders wants to force Manchin to vote no on BBB

1 00:00:00,150 --> 00:00:05,490 >> Well I think he's going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia to tell them why he doesn't have 2 00:00:05,490 --> 00:00:10,830 the guts to take on the drug companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Why he is not 3 00:00:10,830 --> 00:00:16,020 prepared to expand home health care. West Virginia is one of the poorest states in this country. You've 4 00:00:16,020 --> 00:00:21,690 got elderly people and disabled disabled people who would like to stay at home were forced into nursing 5 00:00:21,690 --> 00:00:27,210 homes is gonna have to tell the people of West Virginia why he doesn't want to expand Medicare to cover dental 6 00:00:27,210 --> 00:00:29,030 hearing and eyeglasses. 7 00:00:29,040 --> 00:00:34,500 >> I been to West Virginia a number of times and it's a great state. Beautiful people but it is a state that 8 00:00:34,500 --> 00:00:39,930 is struggling. Mr Manchin doesn't want to support us but look we've been dealing with Mr 9 00:00:39,930 --> 00:00:45,350 mentioned for month after month after month. But if he doesn't have the courage to 10 00:00:45,350 --> 00:00:50,850 do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia in America let him vote no in front of the whole world. 11 00:00:50,870 --> 00:00:56,060 >> Mr Manchin says he's representing the people of West Virginia. OK why don't you do a 12 00:00:56,060 --> 00:01:01,280 poll it's CNN do a poll and you asked the people of West Virginia whether or not they want 13 00:01:01,280 --> 00:01:06,800 to lower the cost of prescription drugs. You asked them whether they want to expand Medicare to cover dental 14 00:01:06,800 --> 00:01:12,380 hearing and eyeglasses. You ask whether they want to continue that 300 dollar payment to help working 15 00:01:12,380 --> 00:01:16,120 parents in these very difficult times bring up their kids with dignity. 16 00:01:16,160 --> 00:01:21,710 >> Ask them if they want to deal with climate change on all of those issues. I suspect people of West Virginia 17 00:01:21,710 --> 00:01:26,870 like every other state in this country will say yes do the right thing for working families. And I 18 00:01:26,870 --> 00:01:32,250 challenge you know I told Manchin BY THE WAY I'LL PAY FOR THE DAMN poll in West 19 00:01:32,250 --> 00:01:35,720 Virginia on those issues. See all the people of West Virginia feel.

