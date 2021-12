Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 00:07 Hits: 0

President Biden has faced a dilemma through much of this first year of his presidency: He needs Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) vote to do anything in the Senate.That political reality, which spins out of the 50-50 Se...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/586330-bidens-unending-dilemma-dealing-with-joe-manchin