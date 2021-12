Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 03:53 Hits: 0

Health authorities in New Zealand have said they believe a 26-year-old man's death is connected to a side effect from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.A preliminary post-mortem analysis indicated that t...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/586516-new-zealand-links-26-year-olds-death-to-pfizer-covid-vaccine