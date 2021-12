Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 13:41 Hits: 2

A conservative Washington state lawmaker who had tested positive for COVID-19 died on Friday at the age of 52.Washington Senate Republican Leader John Braun ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/586447-conservative-washington-state-lawmaker-dies-after-positive-covid-19-test