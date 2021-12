Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 18:52 Hits: 0

President Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that it is likely that the United States will see record numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the omicron variant spreads....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/586480-fauci-record-coronavirus-deaths-in-us-from-omicron-likely