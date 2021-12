Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 10:58 Hits: 0

It's been almost one year since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But this week proved there are still significant pieces of the puzzle the public does not know about the horrific, deadly event and the days leading u...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/586389-what-weve-learned-from-the-meadows-documents