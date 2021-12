Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 20:36 Hits: 2

Only discharges of honorable or general under honorable conditions will be allowed under the new defense authorization bill.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/12/17/dishonorable-discharges-for-covid-vaccine-refusal-off-the-table-as-military-separations-begin/