Democrats look to new year to pass tax and spending package

Democratic leaders hoped to pass a $2.2 trillion climate change and social safety package known as Build Back Better by Christmas. Instead, negotiations between President Joe Biden and West Virginia’s Senator Joe Manchin will continue into the new year. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss whether Democrats will be able to pass the measure in 2022.

