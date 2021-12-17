Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 19:48 Hits: 2

We’ve nearly wrapped up the year, but the House Rules Committee is determined to stay in hearings until the very end. Meanwhile, Rep. David Cicilline is running out of nice things to say and some of us miss Nickelodeon. Tune in for Congressional Hits and Misses yearlong wrap-up episode in the first week of the new year!

The post Insurrection texts, filibustering hearings and Aaron Rodgers – Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

