Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 22:59 Hits: 0

Crews working to remove the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., say they found a time capsule from 1887 buried inside it.As they worked with heavy construction equipment to remo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/586376-crews-say-they-believe-they-found-1887-time-capsule-in-lee-statue-bas