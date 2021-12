Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 00:02 Hits: 0

Vice President Harris asserted that Joe Biden is president - not Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) - during a tense exchange on Charlamagne Tha God's Comedy Central show.Charlamagne The God asked Harris...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/586357-charlamagne-the-god-harris-get-into-heated-exchange-after