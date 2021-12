Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

President Biden is facing an avalanche of pressure over his administration's plans to require millions of Americans to resume student loan payments in the coming weeks.In recent days, the White House has...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/586224-pressure-builds-on-biden-ahead-of-student-loan-cliff