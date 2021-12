Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 13:36 Hits: 1

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said that it is deeply disappointing that the Senate parliamentarian rejected the most recent plan from Democrats for including immigration reform in President Biden's Build...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/586278-white-house-senate-parliamentarian-rejecting-immigration-offer-is