Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 14:29 Hits: 1

The Trump administration deliberately undermined the nation's coronavirus response for political purposes, including by weakening testing guidance and championing widespread "herd immunity," according to a new report from...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/586287-house-oversight-report-trump-administration-sought-to-undermine-covid