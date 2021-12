Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 18:49 Hits: 1

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks visited the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Dec. 14, speaking with military families and facility workers about the water issue.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/2021/12/16/top-dod-official-visits-hawaii-base-amid-contaminated-water-crisis/