Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 00:24 Hits: 1

The annual bill also made landmark changes to the way the military handles sexual assaults, keeps women out of the draft and lays the groundwork for a new war memorial on the National Mall.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/12/16/defense-bill-bans-private-funds-for-deploying-national-guard/