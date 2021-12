Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021

Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that he will retire from Congress, making him the 20th House Democrat not running for reelection in next year's midterm elections.Lowenthal, 80, said that he wants to spend more time with family...

