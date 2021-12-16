Articles

'I don't know what the facts are': Durbin unsure about Manchin's stance on child tax credit

1 00:00:00,510 --> 00:00:05,730 >> Yesterday there was some reporting going around that Manchin had decided that he needed to 2 00:00:05,730 --> 00:00:10,980 see a child tax credit and zero out. And when we spoke to him it seems much more like he's still demanding 10 3 00:00:10,980 --> 00:00:16,290 for ten on everything including a child tax credit. That isn't how the bill was right. What's 4 00:00:16,290 --> 00:00:18,440 your response. I don't know at this point. 5 00:00:18,450 --> 00:00:23,760 >> I heard the same thing and I went to Joe and he said No I'm not against child tax credit. Then I heard the 6 00:00:23,760 --> 00:00:30,150 opposite. So. I don't know what the facts are. I can tell you this child tax credit is the largest single 7 00:00:30,150 --> 00:00:35,460 . Tax cut. For working families in the history of the United States. And to for us to take 8 00:00:35,460 --> 00:00:40,890 this out of the package would be to impose the largest tax increase. For the. Working families 9 00:00:40,890 --> 00:00:41,790 in the United States. 10 00:00:41,790 --> 00:00:47,130 >> I do not want to be part of that. I think that is shortsighted. I hope that Joe will consider the 11 00:00:47,130 --> 00:00:51,250 thousands of children in his own state being benefited by this tax Graham. 12 00:00:51,750 --> 00:00:57,270 >> Because what he had kind of expressed to us last night when we spoke to him as he was leaving was that it's the 13 00:00:57,270 --> 00:01:02,960 whole idea that he needs to see everything paid for out for 10 years. Well that's unrealistic. 14 00:01:03,480 --> 00:01:08,750 >> To start off he takes the total amount of the package and cuts it in half. And now he says everything has 15 00:01:08,750 --> 00:01:14,640 to be paid out for 10 years. Well you know there comes a point where you get to say to Senator Manchin if 16 00:01:14,640 --> 00:01:19,800 we're paying for everything that we have scheduled we're keeping faith with the American people we're not adding to 17 00:01:19,800 --> 00:01:25,080 the deficit and we're not making it worse for inflation but for you to speculate what what will this 18 00:01:25,080 --> 00:01:25,550 cost. 19 00:01:25,680 --> 00:01:31,140 >> If these are extended for 10 years it's just that it's speculation. It's not really 20 00:01:31,140 --> 00:01:34,380 the reality of what we're doing and we're not doing anything that. 21 00:01:34,740 --> 00:01:40,350 >> Has not been done before by both political parties. Senator Durbin said he was stunned by your stance on the child tax credit 22 00:01:40,350 --> 00:01:45,760 . I know that you talked to a. Very. Important change. I had a one year temporary 23 00:01:45,760 --> 00:01:51,610 job and I said. To him I am all for child tax credit for that. Child benefit. More 24 00:01:51,610 --> 00:01:52,050 . For.

