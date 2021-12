Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 19:15 Hits: 1

Anthony Fauci said Thursday that the omicron variant will likely be dominant in the U.S. in "a few weeks" and warned of the possibility of hospitals being overwhelmed this winter.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/586159-fauci-omicron-likely-dominant-in-us-in-few-weeks-warns-hospitals-could-be