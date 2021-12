Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 13:02 Hits: 1

A new study says that while the COVID-19 omicron variant infects the human body 70 times faster than previous coronavirus strains, the infections appear to be less severe.Researchers from the Universit...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/586074-omicon-infects-70-times-faster-than-previous-covid-strains-study