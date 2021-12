Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 00:40 Hits: 6

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is doubling down on her support for the 60-vote legislative filibuster, throwing a wrench into a frantic, last-ditch effort to get a deal to change the Senate's rules before the end of the ye...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586055-sinema-doubles-down-on-filibuster-in-setback-for-rules-change-talks