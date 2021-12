Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:58 Hits: 1

Mark Meadows, the onetime chief of staff to former President Trump, said Monday that Trump moved swiftly to curb the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 — a claim contradicted by the events of the day, when Trump waited hours to urge his supporters to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/585690-meadows-falsely-claims-that-trump-acted-quickly-to-quell-jan-6-riot