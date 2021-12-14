Articles

Jan. 6 committee calls out Fox News hosts on text to Mark Meadows

1 00:00:00,810 --> 00:00:06,630 >> Last night the committee invoked a whole set of messages that 2 00:00:06,630 --> 00:00:12,360 were discovered in asking questions to Mr. Meadows including 3 00:00:12,360 --> 00:00:18,030 Republican lawmakers and others sending frantic messages 4 00:00:18,030 --> 00:00:23,480 saying we are under siege up here at the Capitol. They have breached the capital Mark 5 00:00:23,480 --> 00:00:29,040 . Protesters are literally storming the Capitol breaking windows on our doors rushing 6 00:00:29,040 --> 00:00:32,490 in. Is Trump going to say something. 7 00:00:32,520 --> 00:00:38,060 >> There is an armed standoff at the House chamber door. We are all helpless. 8 00:00:38,060 --> 00:00:43,260 Here's some more. This one came from Laura Ingraham. It was identified mark. The president needs to 9 00:00:43,260 --> 00:00:48,360 tell people in the capital to go home. This is hurting all of us. 10 00:00:48,360 --> 00:00:54,090 >> He is destroying his legacy. BRIAN KILMEADE please 11 00:00:54,090 --> 00:00:59,820 get him on TV destroying everything you have accomplished. SEAN HANNITY 12 00:00:59,820 --> 00:01:05,280 Can he make a statement. Ask people to leave the capital Donald Trump 13 00:01:05,280 --> 00:01:11,010 Junior. He's got to condemn this excrement A.S.A.P. the 14 00:01:11,010 --> 00:01:16,110 capital police tweet is not enough. Meadows responding. I'm pushing it hard. 15 00:01:16,110 --> 00:01:21,870 I agree. Donald Trump Junior we need an Oval Office address. 16 00:01:21,870 --> 00:01:27,430 >> He has to lead now it has gone too far and gotten out of hand. 17 00:01:27,450 --> 00:01:33,300 >> Why we're Fox News hosts texting him telling him that they needed to get the president out to stop this. Why 18 00:01:33,300 --> 00:01:39,390 do they think that the president was the one who could stop this. Because many of those same people now are in fact saying gosh 19 00:01:39,390 --> 00:01:44,820 this was just this was just tourists and or 20 00:01:44,820 --> 00:01:49,220 this was a false flag operation. Another person on Fox News has claimed. 21 00:01:49,320 --> 00:01:54,510 >> I think it's notable that as of the start of the meeting that there has 22 00:01:54,510 --> 00:02:00,040 been zero mentions on Fox News of their host text to Mark Meadows the text that 23 00:02:00,040 --> 00:02:05,360 Liz Cheney read last night that the select committee 24 00:02:05,360 --> 00:02:10,740 committee's meeting not one. And that's and that's despite the fact that one 25 00:02:10,740 --> 00:02:15,900 of the hosts that texted him was live on the air all more for him all morning. I can't account for 26 00:02:15,900 --> 00:02:18,020 what was said while we were in this hearing. 27 00:02:18,210 --> 00:02:23,850 >> But look I'm glad that these host privately pushed to stop the violence on that awful day. But 28 00:02:23,850 --> 00:02:29,400 what I'm that's what I'm upset about is that they've is what they've publicly said ever since 29 00:02:29,400 --> 00:02:35,520 that what happened that day somehow wasn't the fault of Donald Trump and his allies that 30 00:02:35,520 --> 00:02:40,830 what happened really wasn't a big deal that all this is being overhyped. This 31 00:02:40,830 --> 00:02:46,200 would be a good time for these shows to use their platforms to tell the American people the truth just 32 00:02:46,200 --> 00:02:47,900 like they were privately texting. 33 00:02:47,910 --> 00:02:53,840 >> Mark Meadows the truth on that terrible day that the president's inaction hurt 34 00:02:53,840 --> 00:02:59,970 us all that he should have done more that he should have pushed to stop the violence. 35 00:02:59,970 --> 00:03:06,000 But I have to say that their silence is deafening. I just also want to remind my colleagues what 36 00:03:06,000 --> 00:03:11,580 one lawmaker texted to Mark Meadows after the January 6th attack and let me quote. Yesterday was 37 00:03:11,580 --> 00:03:17,160 a terrible day. We tried everything we could in our objection to the six states. 38 00:03:17,160 --> 00:03:23,520 >> I'm sorry that nothing worked. End quote. I just think about that. A lawmaker is 39 00:03:23,520 --> 00:03:28,980 apologizing for failing to steal an election for failing to overturn the 40 00:03:28,980 --> 00:03:33,440 will of the American people. I mean is that really what our politics have become.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/12/14/jan-6-committee-calls-out-fox-news-hosts-on-text-to-mark-meadows-437631