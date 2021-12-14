Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021

McConnell: Best Christmas present for American people would be BBB 'going nowhere'

1 00:00:00,690 --> 00:00:06,300 >> Seems to me there's just not a whole lot of time between now and Christmas. But the majority leader continues to 2 00:00:06,300 --> 00:00:11,940 say he wants his bill on the floor before Christmas. We'll see. As 3 00:00:11,940 --> 00:00:17,550 others have said it seems to me Senator Manchin can determine the timing 4 00:00:17,550 --> 00:00:22,710 here if he thinks it's not ready and he's not ready to go. Then I assume. This will 5 00:00:22,710 --> 00:00:25,230 be brought up some other time. 6 00:00:25,230 --> 00:00:31,460 >> The best Christmas present the American people could hear was that this bill was going nowhere.

