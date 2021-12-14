Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Pelosi calls for a moment of silence on the House floor in memory of 800k U.S. covid deaths

1 00:00:04,980 --> 00:00:08,910 >> The House will be in order. 2 00:00:08,910 --> 00:00:14,430 >> The chair. Ask all members in the chamber as well as members and staff throughout 3 00:00:14,430 --> 00:00:21,000 the capital. To rise for a moment of silence in remembrance of the 800000 4 00:00:21,000 --> 00:00:27,360 Americans who have passed away from Kovic 19 virus. 5 00:00:27,360 --> 00:00:29,920 Let us pray that they rest in peace.

