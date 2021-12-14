Letter to Roll Call readers

Articles

Dear Readers,

Earlier today, we published an analysis in this space titled “Echoing Trump, McCarthy was lone Hill leader silent at Dole Rotunda ceremony.” Our premise for this analysis was incorrect. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was not invited to speak at the ceremony honoring Sen. Bob Dole, which follows protocol for these ceremonies. We tried to rewrite the analysis and correct mistakes in the post, but it still fell short of our standards of fairness and accuracy. Therefore, we have taken down the post and are writing this note in its place in the interest of transparency. We regret our errors and we pledge to do better in the future.

Sincerely,

Catalina Camia

Editor-in-Chief and Vice President, CQ Roll Call

