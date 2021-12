Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

The House unanimously passed the Capitol Police Emergency Assistance Act to empower the Capitol police chief to request the assistance of the D.C. National Guard without prior approval following the events of Jan. 6.The bill, which was approved by...

