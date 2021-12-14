Articles

McConnell says he did not speak to Meadows on Jan. 6th about Trump's inaction

1 00:00:01,260 --> 00:00:06,930 >> Learning from the House Select Committee that a number of Republicans have reached out to Mark Meadows asking for 2 00:00:06,930 --> 00:00:12,660 Donald Trump to get more involved and do more on January 6 to secure this building. Will you personally 3 00:00:12,660 --> 00:00:18,030 in contact with Mark Meadows that day in other White House officials to urge Trump to do more. 4 00:00:18,270 --> 00:00:23,460 >> No I was not. But I do think we're all watching. As you are what is 5 00:00:23,460 --> 00:00:29,040 unfolding on the House side. And it will be interesting to reveal all 6 00:00:29,040 --> 00:00:30,790 the participants who were involved. 7 00:00:30,790 --> 00:00:31,580 >> We are concerned about.

