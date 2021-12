Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 04:10 Hits: 1

House lawmakers voted Tuesday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress as the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released a second batch of text messages...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/585814-house-votes-to-hold-defiant-meadows-in-criminal-contempt