Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 12:45 Hits: 0

If a Supreme Court majority proceeds on the course that Chief Justice Roberts warns against, it would be a national tragedy, a constitutional disaster and a scandal with incalculable legal and ...

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/585657-budowsky-chief-justice-roberts-warns-the-court-the-bar-and-the-country