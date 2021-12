Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 15:30 Hits: 0

Kroger Co. will eliminate paid emergency leave for unvaccinated employees who contract COVID-19 and require some unvaccinated employees on the company's health care plan to pay a $50 monthly surcharge, the company s...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/585703-kroger-adding-health-insurance-surcharge-and-ending