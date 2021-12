Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 17:18 Hits: 2

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.The 84-page ...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/585732-dc-attorney-general-sues-far-right-groups-over-jan-6-attack