Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 18:37 Hits: 0

The provisions of the defense policy bill aim to prevent further deaths and injuries among military pilots.

Read more https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/12/13/jet-ejection-seat-breathing-system-oversight-gets-ramped-up-in-defense-bill/