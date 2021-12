Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 02:25 Hits: 3

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instead approved changes the process of how strikes are planned and conducted.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/12/13/no-military-personnel-will-be-punished-for-afghanistan-air-strike-that-killed-10-civilians/