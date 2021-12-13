Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 19:34 Hits: 0

Manchin previews meeting with Biden to discuss CBO score on BBB bill

1 00:00:00,110 --> 00:00:05,580 >> Now I'm concerned about paying down debt too so whatever we raise I want to make sure there's money going towards paying down 2 00:00:05,580 --> 00:00:11,130 debt. We have to start taking care of our debt and be responsible. And then if we don't 3 00:00:11,130 --> 00:00:16,290 if we're not transparent accurate then where does the money come from. Do we 4 00:00:16,290 --> 00:00:21,660 go back in another bite and more and more funding or do we just throw 5 00:00:21,660 --> 00:00:26,450 caution to the wind and have debt financing which has been done by both parties for far too long. 6 00:00:26,450 --> 00:00:26,570 >> What. 7 00:00:27,090 --> 00:00:32,580 >> Are you going to the White House. I'm going sometime today I believe and I see that phone call or I'm going over 8 00:00:32,580 --> 00:00:37,810 . I've heard both. I'll find out when I get there later this afternoon or early this evening. Are you going 9 00:00:37,810 --> 00:00:43,200 to tell them whether you want to do this bill now. We're going to talk about exactly what you know what happened on Friday with 10 00:00:43,200 --> 00:00:46,760 the CBO score and inflation reports and things of that sort. 11 00:00:47,550 --> 00:00:52,310 >> I'd like to hear their first the president's first where he's at and what his concerns may be.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/12/13/manchin-previews-meeting-with-biden-to-discuss-cbo-score-on-bbb-bill-436627