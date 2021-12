Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 14:48 Hits: 0

Two firefighters in Beverly Hills, Calif., are suing the city and Los Angeles County over its COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers and first responders, labeling the vaccines "experimental gene modification t...

Read more https://thehill.com/legal/585525-beverly-hills-firefighters-label-vaccine-mandate-experimental-gene-modification-in