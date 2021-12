Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 23:05 Hits: 0

President Biden spoke to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for the second time in a week on Monday in what is becoming an increasingly desperate last-minute effort to cajole him into voting for a sweeping climate and social spen...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/585633-biden-tries-to-budge-manchin