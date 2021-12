Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 23:29 Hits: 0

Spain has ordered more than 30,000 people to stay indoors on La Palma island after toxic gases from a volcano sent an explosion of smoke and ash into the air.The Cumbre Vieja volcano came...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/585639-spain-orders-33000-to-seal-themselves-indoors-over-toxic-gas-from