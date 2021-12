Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 13:05 Hits: 0

The Pentagon has are too few acquisition officials confirmed for the defense industry.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/reagan-defense-forum/2021/12/10/as-pentagon-calls-for-industry-innovation-top-acquisition-nominees-remain-stalled/