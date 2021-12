Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 19:15 Hits: 0

The NDAA would also allow the Air National Guard to retire its old RC-26 reconnaissance aircraft.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/air/2021/12/10/air-force-would-keep-b-1-bombers-until-b-21s-arrive-under-ndaa/