Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 02:14 Hits: 6

The House committee investigating the January 6th attack at the Capitol released a resolution Sunday detailing its recommendation to hold former President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/585498-january-6-committee-releases-resolution-recommending-holding-meadows-in