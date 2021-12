Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 16:27 Hits: 18

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) on Sunday said Democrats must "quit lying" about the cost of the Build Back Better Act and called for the House to revote on the massive social spending package.Appearing on "F...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/585463-graham-says-democrats-must-quit-lying-about-build-back-better-calls-for-house