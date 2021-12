Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 22:00 Hits: 5

Democrats on the House subcommittee investigating political interference into the pandemic response have rejected former Trump administration aide Peter Navarro's claims of executive privilege, and are demanding he ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/585437-house-panel-rejects-claims-of-executive-privilege-from-former-trump-aide