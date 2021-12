Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 01:19 Hits: 6

An Israeli study appears to support findings from Pfizer and BioNTech that three doses of their vaccine, including a booster as well as an initial two-shot regimen, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/585443-israeli-study-supports-pfizer-findings-that-booster-provides-strong