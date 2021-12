Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 17:26 Hits: 5

The Senate cleared a bill to let Democrats increase the debt limit on their own, delaying the next bipartisan debate over the issue until after the midterm elections. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the bipartisan effort.

Show Notes:

The post Senate clears procedural debt limit measure appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/senate-clears-procedural-debt-limit-measure/