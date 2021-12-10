Photos of the week ending Dec. 10, 2021

Articles

This week, Capitol Hill said goodbye to former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98.

Meanwhile, as Congress slogged through votes on the debt limit and the defense policy bill, gingerbread, the Grinch and holiday socks provided hope that the Christmas recess is near.

Here’s a look at the week in photos through the lenses of CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Fred Johnson, a Sodexo executive chef who supervises House food operations, replaces the Statue of Freedom atop the dome of the U.S. Capitol gingerbread house Monday after it fell off in transit to the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Fred Johnson, a Sodexo executive chef who supervises House food operations, replaces the Statue of Freedom atop the dome of the U.S. Capitol gingerbread house Monday after it fell off in transit to the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The “Instagrinch” is seen Tuesday on the National Mall with Instagram “gifts” depicting how the social media platform can negatively affect young people, a day ahead of Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri’s testimony before a Senate subcommittee. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) The “Instagrinch” is seen Tuesday on the National Mall with Instagram “gifts” depicting how the social media platform can negatively affect young people, a day ahead of Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri’s testimony before a Senate subcommittee. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Retired park ranger Mark Ragan, wearing his great-uncle’s Navy uniform from the USS Nevada during the attack on Pearl Harbor, salutes Tuesday during the national anthem at an event at the World War II Memorial to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the tragic day. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Retired park ranger Mark Ragan, wearing his great-uncle’s Navy uniform from the USS Nevada during the attack on Pearl Harbor, salutes Tuesday during the national anthem at an event at the World War II Memorial to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the tragic day. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Oregon Sen. Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley runs through the Senate subway Tuesday as he arrives in the Capitol for a vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Tourists walk by Tuesday as a military honor guard practices carrying a flag-draped casket up the center steps of the Capitol in preparation for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole’s lying-in-state in the Capitol Rotunda two days later. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Tourists walk by Tuesday as a military honor guard practices carrying a flag-draped casket up the center steps of the Capitol in preparation for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole’s lying-in-state in the Capitol Rotunda two days later. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

California Rep. California Rep. Juan C. Vargas sports a Grinch tie Wednesday as he leaves a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Speaker Nancy Pelosi conducts her weekly news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive Thursday for a congressional tribute to Dole in the Capitol Rotunda. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive Thursday for a congressional tribute to Dole in the Capitol Rotunda. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Dole’s casket is escorted up the center steps of the Capitol on Thursday for his lying-in-state. Third from top right, his widow, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole watches the arrival. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Dole’s casket is escorted up the center steps of the Capitol on Thursday for his lying-in-state. Third from top right, his widow, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole watches the arrival. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

South Carolina Sen. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott , left, and his staff film a Christmas socks video Thursday in the Hart Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sunset lights up the clouds above the Capitol on Thursday evening. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Sunset lights up the clouds above the Capitol on Thursday evening. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

